Annual Stuff the Bus Fundraiser Working to Improve Kentucky Education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 15th annual stuff the bus fundraiser continued Saturday with more and more donations. Members of the community came to the fundraiser to drop off an array of school supplies and monetary donations, and they continued to load the bus in hopes of stuffing it full.

“In 2005, we had this great idea, myself along with a couple of other folks. What happens if we live on a school bus kind of like David Blaine would on a magic trick until it was so full of school supplies that we couldn’t live on it anymore?” Founder Tony Rose recalls.

The idea was how the stuff the bus foundation was formed. Over the last 15 years, the organization has donated over 125 tons of school supplies along with scholarships and over 30 thousand dollars to classrooms, teachers, and families in just one year.

“We were addressing a need that the schools had,” said Rose.

Any other year, volunteers would physically stuff the bus full of supplies, but this year, due to Covid-19, they took a different approach by doing a contactless drive-up drop-off. Despite the change in operation, Rose said the goal stayed the same, which was, “a need to create that level playing field for every child on that first day of school. And that became our mission statement.”

Additionally, the foundation partnered with Bluegrass Cellular on the Classroom Expand It Project to give ten teachers 500 dollars to expand their classroom. After all the resources are collected, the foundation will give them out to schools in southern Kentucky.

