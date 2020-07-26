Advertisement

Annual Stuff the Bus Fundraiser Working to Improve Kentucky Education

Stuff the bus improving education resources
Stuff the bus improving education resources(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 15th annual stuff the bus fundraiser continued Saturday with more and more donations. Members of the community came to the fundraiser to drop off an array of school supplies and monetary donations, and they continued to load the bus in hopes of stuffing it full.

“In 2005, we had this great idea, myself along with a couple of other folks. What happens if we live on a school bus kind of like David Blaine would on a magic trick until it was so full of school supplies that we couldn’t live on it anymore?” Founder Tony Rose recalls.

The idea was how the stuff the bus foundation was formed. Over the last 15 years, the organization has donated over 125 tons of school supplies along with scholarships and over 30 thousand dollars to classrooms, teachers, and families in just one year.

“We were addressing a need that the schools had,” said Rose.

Any other year, volunteers would physically stuff the bus full of supplies, but this year, due to Covid-19, they took a different approach by doing a contactless drive-up drop-off. Despite the change in operation, Rose said the goal stayed the same, which was, “a need to create that level playing field for every child on that first day of school. And that became our mission statement.”

Additionally, the foundation partnered with Bluegrass Cellular on the Classroom Expand It Project to give ten teachers 500 dollars to expand their classroom. After all the resources are collected, the foundation will give them out to schools in southern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered Storms Develop Into Sunday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms to develop again as we head into Sunday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Pokemon Go Fest Takes Over Downtown Square

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Pokemon Go Fest is from 10 AM to 8 PM the 26th.

News

Kentucky COVID-19 cases spike, second-highest single-day of cases reported Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Latest News

Weather

More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The weekend looks warm with scattered storms.

Weather

WATCH - The 90's Hang On Into The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

14th Annual Cram The Cruiser kicks off in Edmonson County

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The next cram the cruiser will take place in Butler County on August 7th.

News

15th Annual Stuff The Bus kicks off Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
All-day there will be representatives out on Campbell Lane in front of Bluegrass Cellular with one goal in mind to get that bus stuffed full of school supplies.

News

Cram The Cruiser

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
14th annual Cram the Cruiser in Edmonson County.