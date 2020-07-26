Grocery store workers more appreciated due to pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare workers are not the only ones the public has depended on through the pandemic. Grocery store employees have served the community through Covid-19 as some of the most essential workers.

Grocery workers union estimated nearly 3,500 infected at the end of May. Many grocery stores now require all people within the building to wear masks, in addition to other precautionary measures to protect both the shoppers and the workers.

Walmart worker Julio Torales has his own idea of how his service has counted, remarking, ”I can see myself being like an important person and like I’m essential to society now, which I don’t know usually they just talk down on grocery store people and just the workers in general, but I think more people tend to respect us more because we’re out here kind of risking our lives and they appreciate us more.”

Torales says, in the time he has been at Walmart, he has seen the company improve on their safety measures, including mandatory masks and stricter social distancing guidelines.

