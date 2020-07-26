Advertisement

Grocery Store Workers More Appreciated due to Pandemic

Grocery store workers more appreciated due to pandemic
Grocery store workers more appreciated due to pandemic(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare workers are not the only ones the public has depended on through the pandemic. Grocery store employees have served the community through Covid-19 as some of the most essential workers.

Grocery workers union estimated nearly 3,500 infected at the end of May. Many grocery stores now require all people within the building to wear masks, in addition to other precautionary measures to protect both the shoppers and the workers.

Walmart worker Julio Torales has his own idea of how his service has counted, remarking, ”I can see myself being like an important person and like I’m essential to society now, which I don’t know usually they just talk down on grocery store people and just the workers in general, but I think more people tend to respect us more because we’re out here kind of risking our lives and they appreciate us more.”

Torales says, in the time he has been at Walmart, he has seen the company improve on their safety measures, including mandatory masks and stricter social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

Coronavirus

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis’ sixth-grade daughter will learn online, though the family has not yet decided what to do for school for a teenage daughter who requires special accommodations for hearing problems and dyslexia and another who’s starting college.

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca