Advertisement

Pokemon Go Fest Takes Over Downtown Square

Pokemon Go bringing community together
Pokemon Go bringing community together(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The popular app Pokemon Go is bringing the public together once again.

Pokemon Go enthusiasts gathered downtown at the square for Pokemon Go Fest 2020, a rare event in the Pokemon app universe, according to player Megle Hane.

“It’s like a global event that’s going on when usually, it’s just one city,” Hane says.

According to Pokemon Go’s website, “pokemon trainers” from around the world are invited to participate in a special two-day experience today and tomorrow. Locals found out about the rare event from Facebook and commercials.

Pokemon trainers of all ages made their way downtown for one reason--to catch them all.

“I like catching Pokes,” exclaims young Pokemon trainer Sutton Furlong who came with her parents and older brother to catch Pokemon.

She says she has hundreds.

Tomorrow’s pokemon go fest is from 10 AM to 8 PM all around the world. You can find out more information about the event through Pokemon’s Facebook profile or official website.

Keep on completing those global challenges, Trainers! If you complete enough, you’ll unlock the special post-#PokemonGOFest2020 Unova Week event!

Posted by Pokémon GO on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky COVID-19 cases spike, second-highest single-day of cases reported Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Weather

More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
The weekend looks warm with scattered storms.

Weather

WATCH - The 90's Hang On Into The Weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

14th Annual Cram The Cruiser kicks off in Edmonson County

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The next cram the cruiser will take place in Butler County on August 7th.

News

15th Annual Stuff The Bus kicks off Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
All-day there will be representatives out on Campbell Lane in front of Bluegrass Cellular with one goal in mind to get that bus stuffed full of school supplies.

News

Cram The Cruiser

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
14th annual Cram the Cruiser in Edmonson County.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT

News

Kentucky creates nationally unique partnership to commercialize tech innovations

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the creation of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV), a new public-private partnership unique in the U.S. that aims to develop academic innovations into job-creating tech companies.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.