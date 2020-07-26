Pokemon Go Fest Takes Over Downtown Square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The popular app Pokemon Go is bringing the public together once again.

Pokemon Go enthusiasts gathered downtown at the square for Pokemon Go Fest 2020, a rare event in the Pokemon app universe, according to player Megle Hane.

“It’s like a global event that’s going on when usually, it’s just one city,” Hane says.

According to Pokemon Go’s website, “pokemon trainers” from around the world are invited to participate in a special two-day experience today and tomorrow. Locals found out about the rare event from Facebook and commercials.

Pokemon trainers of all ages made their way downtown for one reason--to catch them all.

“I like catching Pokes,” exclaims young Pokemon trainer Sutton Furlong who came with her parents and older brother to catch Pokemon.

She says she has hundreds.

Tomorrow’s pokemon go fest is from 10 AM to 8 PM all around the world. You can find out more information about the event through Pokemon’s Facebook profile or official website.

Keep on completing those global challenges, Trainers! If you complete enough, you’ll unlock the special post-#PokemonGOFest2020 Unova Week event! Posted by Pokémon GO on Saturday, July 25, 2020

