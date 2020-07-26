Scattered Storms Develop Into Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Throughout our Saturday we watched afternoon pop up storms that didn’t move relatively fast so some locations picked up some decent rainfall totals. This scattered activity is expect to return as we head into Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. We will kick off the week with the record on repeat as more afternoon storms will fire up but as we head into Tuesday it looks like more widespread activity could take place as temperatures return back to the mid 80′s and we stick in the mid 80′s through the week with unsettled afternoon storms.

7 DAY FORECAST

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.