Advertisement

Scattered Storms Develop Into Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Throughout our Saturday we watched afternoon pop up storms that didn’t move relatively fast so some locations picked up some decent rainfall totals. This scattered activity is expect to return as we head into Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. We will kick off the week with the record on repeat as more afternoon storms will fire up but as we head into Tuesday it looks like more widespread activity could take place as temperatures return back to the mid 80′s and we stick in the mid 80′s through the week with unsettled afternoon storms.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The weekend looks warm with scattered storms.

Weather

WATCH - The 90's Hang On Into The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Less showers, more sunshine to end the week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
If you plan on going for that run or jog, you'll be dealing with the typical humidity for late July. There could be a stray shower or storm in the afternoon but it does look dry for most of the region!

Latest News

Weather

Seasonable and muggy with scattered storms Thursday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Grab the umbrella this morning because we expect more scattered showers and storms for the morning and early afternoon! Things slowly dry out as we head into the weekend though!

Weather

July humidity brings sweltering heat, more storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The unsettled weather pattern continues along with the heat and humidity!

Weather

Steamy air to bring isolated showers and storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storm chances this week!

Weather

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storms in the forecast this week.

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.