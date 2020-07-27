Advertisement

An unsettled weather pattern returns this week!

Monday will be the driest day of the week for most
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing scattered storms over the weekend, we start the week on a slightly drier note for most, but still muggy!

We have mostly clear skies to start the week. Skies will become partly cloudy with daytime heating as temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon or evening, but most spots will remain dry.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Tuesday as temperatures will be slightly below average into the mid 80s. More storms are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler air. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low 80s with more scattered storms.

Weather on Deck
Weather on Deck(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Isolated T-storms possible late. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. High 86. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85. Low 70. Winds E at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 108 (1930)

Record Low Today: 51 (1962)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 20)

Pollen: Moderate (4.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+6.10″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

