COVID-19 Update from WKU Athletics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A member of WKU’s women’s soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently displaying symptoms.

WKU Athletics’ restart plan had built-in protocols in case any student-athlete or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19. This includes contact tracing and quarantine contingencies to mitigate the risk to the others.

This is the first student-athlete to test positive since athletic programs returned to campus in June.

The university is following the guidance of the local health department in regard to isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, and the eventual return to physical activity and sports for positive cases.

The soccer team had a scheduled break from activity planned for later this week but decided to begin that break today for precautionary measures.

Earlier this month, WKU performed 293 antibody tests on student-athletes and staff. Of the total test, six returned positive, four student-athletes and two staff members. After a follow-up PCR swab test, one of the two staff members’ tests returned active asymptomatic positive.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.