Advertisement

COVID-19 Update from WKU Athletics

WKU has its first student-athlete test positive for COVID-19
WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.
WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.(WKU)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A member of WKU’s women’s soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently displaying symptoms.

WKU Athletics’ restart plan had built-in protocols in case any student-athlete or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19. This includes contact tracing and quarantine contingencies to mitigate the risk to the others.

This is the first student-athlete to test positive since athletic programs returned to campus in June.

The university is following the guidance of the local health department in regard to isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, and the eventual return to physical activity and sports for positive cases.

The soccer team had a scheduled break from activity planned for later this week but decided to begin that break today for precautionary measures.

Earlier this month, WKU performed 293 antibody tests on student-athletes and staff. Of the total test, six returned positive, four student-athletes and two staff members. After a follow-up PCR swab test, one of the two staff members’ tests returned active asymptomatic positive.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

KHSAA to vote on plan to begin fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will meet tomorrow and vote on a plan to begin the fall sports season.

Sports

The importance of sports returning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Whenever America has been left to deal with a tragedy or facing adversity, sports have always been there to help.

Sports

Devon Key, Juwuan Jones Named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
A pair of WKU Football defenders earned spots on the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Latest News

Sports

Bowling Green High School putting on first ever golf-a-thon

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
In an effort to fundraise for the fall season, the Bowling Green High School Boys’ Golf team decide to hold a golf-a-thon on July 27 and 29.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Nascar Champion Jimmie Johnson speaks with Barren County Special Olympics athletes

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
This opportunity was presented to the athletes after their fully sponsored trip to a race in Daytona was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

African-American and Africana Studies faculty at UK want Rupp Arena renamed

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Brian Milam
Rupp Arena has been the home of UK basketball since Nov. 27, 1976, but the faculty of the African-American & Africana Studies at UK wants the name taken down.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Cheerville of Bowling Green making adjustments during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The staff at Cheerville took time during the initial shutdown to come up with a plan that will keep their athletes as safe as possible.