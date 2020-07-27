Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear recommends schools push in-person start date to third week of August

Gov. Beshear announced additional steps to fight the coronavirus Monday.
Gov. Beshear announced additional steps to fight the coronavirus Monday.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

The governor said the trend of positive cases was increasing in Kentucky. He said that there were too many counties where the virus was escalating, and that action had to be taken.

Beshear outlined four steps that are recommended to be taken to prevent further spread of the virus, the first two which have already been implemented in a statewide mask mandate as of July 10, and the limit of social gatherings to 10 people or fewer as of July 20.

The next two steps were the closing of bars starting Tuesday, July 28 which will be effective for two weeks, as well as a reduction in indoor restaurant capacity to 25 percent, though outdoor capacity can remain unlimited as long as social distancing guidelines can be met.

Beshear also recommended that public and private schools wait until the third week of August to start in-person classes.

The governor reported 522 new cases of COVID-19 Monday bringing the total infected since the outbreak began to 27,601. Among the new cases were 21 children under five with the youngest being 11 days old. Warren and Barren counties were listed with 21 and 12 new cases each.

Beshear announced nine new deaths Monday.

The governor said there were 588,926 total tests given to date, 609 Kentuckians hospitalized, 131 in ICU and 7,466 recoveries reported.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Monday, July 27, 2020

