How to Develop Good Work from Home Habits, While Avoiding Bad Ones

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More businesses and employees are opting to work from home following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Western Kentucky University professor Dr. Leanne Coder has been working from home for a few months now and has developed her own tips for working from home. She encourages those working from home to set up a home office, rather than working, for example, at the kitchen table, which can be disruptive.

As a professor of management, Coder was always familiar with the concept of working from home. Looking back, she recalls teaching her students about telecommuting, but the circumstances were far different.

“At that point, it was more of a, you know, employees like to have this as a benefit and now, that’s kind of switched into something a lot of us have to do,” she says.

The biggest distraction Coder warns to stay away from is social media. “I’ll just run over and check facebook or I’ll check twitter and pretty soon a half an hour or 45 minutes has gone by and you’re like, oh, wow, I haven’t really done anything,” she explains.

Alicia Pennington, Instructional Designer for WKU’S Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, has also been working from home for months.

In regards to whether her schedule is harder now, she says, “I would say though that my schedule is different working from home.”

In all, Pennington says she embraces the change and uses her time to get a couple of hours of work done, attend to other things, and then return to work.

NPR has its own tips for working from home, including managing your expectations and especially knowing yourself. Click here to learn more.

