KHSAA to vote on plan to begin fall sports

Logan County vs Muhlenberg County 8-30-19
Logan County vs Muhlenberg County 8-30-19(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will meet tomorrow and vote on a plan to begin the fall sports season.

“We all want sports,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director. “If it means we have to abbreviate seasons or it means we have to delay the start, we just want our kids to be able to enjoy sports in a safe manner. Whatever that takes, we’re willing to do it.”

The KHSAA will look at over 8 proposals pertaining to all sports and vote on what they think is the best option for students.

“We’ve talked about it, we’ve looked at all the information, our plan is still to go ahead with fall sports regardless of when that start time is,” Howard said. “We are presenting a plan to get started.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the KHSAA has kept a guarded approach in its return to sports. The KHSAA’s plan for returning to participation in sports began back in June and has been broken up into four segments. Segments 1-3 lessened restrictions on teams. Segment four, which runs from July 13-August 2 follows the same restrictions of segment three.

“I think about all the athletes and I think about what happened in the spring,” Howard said. “We don’t want to see that happen again. It was devastating to the families, communities, and the kids.”

Howard spoke highly of schools across the state and their ability to maintain a safe environment for their students.

“I know athletic directors from across the state are doing good with social distancing, wearing masks, disinfecting equipment,” Howard said. I’ve seen it done here, I’ve seen it done at several other schools, and we can control those environments.”

The one benefit of the KHSAA’s guarded approach is it allows the organization to step back and observe other states and see how they’ve returned to sports, what’s worked and what hasn’t. These observations factor into how the KHSAA plans to return.

“I’ve done a lot of reading over the past few days about what’s happening in other states and how their guidelines are and how they have things set up,” Howard said. “Some are very vague and others are very guarded like ours.”

As far as what high school sporting events will look like regarding fans, Howard said schools will follow guidelines from the governor’s office and the Kentucky State Health Department.

The KHSAA will meet Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. and you can click here to watch.

