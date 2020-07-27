Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision on Monday, July 27, 2020 around 10:00 a.m.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hodgenville man died Monday during a fatal collision near the 12,000 block of North Jackson Highway in Hart County.

KSP said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 90-year-old John E. Cox of Hodgenville, Ky., was traveling southbound on North Jackson Highway.  A 2016 International semi truck and trailer being driven by 41-year-old Nicholas W. Shavers of Greenville, Ind., was backing into the driveway of a business. KSP said for unknown reasons the Jeep continued southbound and struck the driver side of the semi’s trailer.   

John Cox was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner. Nicholas Shavers was uninjured in the collision.

