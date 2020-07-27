Advertisement

Ky. Restaurant Association says restaurants will be restricted, bars will close

Changes are coming to bars and restaurants Tuesday, July 28.
Changes are coming to bars and restaurants Tuesday, July 28.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post on the Kentucky Restaurant Association’s Facebook page, the Beshear administration notified them of changes coming for restaurants and bars.

“We just heard from Governor Beshear’s office. Tomorrow, Tuesday July 28 at 5 p.m. freestanding bars will close and restaurants will go to 25% (inside dining room capacity - outside is 100% with social distancing). This will be in effect for two weeks, until August 11, 2020.”

The KRA said to “continue to support our restaurants the best way you can: dine in, curbside, carryout and gift card purchases.”

Gov. Beshear is expected to address the changes in his 3 p.m. update on COVID-19.

