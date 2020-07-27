Local bakery stays closed during pandemic, moves location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

While several small businesses in Bowling Green have chosen to open back up with precautions during the pandemic, one business owner has decided to stay closed.

“The biggest deciding factor has been that my mom is in her sixties, and she is immunocompromised, not great, but enough for us to be concerned.,” Alison Taylor said. Taylor is the co-owner of Little Fox Bakery. She shares ownership with her mother.

Taylor and her mother are certain the bakery will survive the pandemic, but even being closed just temporarily can be a strain on any small business.

“It’s definitely very scary right now, and it all seems like a huge gamble. You know, it’s hard too, because we have a lot of other friends that are business owners as well, and it doesn’t seem to be a one size fits all solution to this as far as how to keep your business afloat,” Taylor said.

She went on to say she has still gotten support from customers, even though they chose to stay closed.

“We’ve even had a couple of people physically post notes on our door telling us that they miss the business, and they hope we’re going to be back soon and that’s been a huge encouragement,” Taylor explained.

Another factor in their decision to stay temporarily closed is because they are in the process of moving to a new location. They are going to move into the square where Subway used to be. Taylor and her mother hope to have the bakery back open by September.

