Locals Comment on Possible Second Stimulus Check

Locals comment on second round of stimulus checks
Locals comment on second round of stimulus checks(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After many months, another stimulus check may be coming your way.

White House officials and Senate Republicans are finalizing a bill that would offer $1,200 checks to many Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promises a fresh round will come in August.

Downtown, locals had their own thoughts on whether there should be another round of stimulus checks.

”Yes and no. Yes, if it’s going to help a lot of people, but I think they should restrict the amount just because it’s going to put us in more of a deficit,” the small business owner. She says she did have to close her business down due to the shutdown. At that time, she says the money did help.

“I was fortunate enough to be an essential worker so I’m fine,” another local comments. He says he was able to work through the shutdown without needing the extra money. However, he too says the money helped.

The next stimulus bill proposal is set to be released tomorrow.

