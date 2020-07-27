Advertisement

Logan Aluminum fills backpacks for Week of Caring

United Way
United Way(Wikipedia)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s “Week of Caring” began Monday. In previous years, the fundraising event consisted of one day, titled “Day of Caring,” but this year marks the first time it will span over a whole week.

Logan Aluminum employees put together backpacks full of supplies to help young students this coming school year. The bags were stuffed with toys, books, and other items for the children to take to school.

The volunteers say the donations will be especially important this year.

”Things are kind of crazy in the world right now. None of us could have expected this and we have no idea the impact that it’s having on kids and families right now with schools and programs not being able to be held. Any way we can help out we want to do our best and continue to make our community stronger,” Business Analyst Kim Maxfield said.

For tomorrow’s activity, employees will put together thank you notes for essential workers.

