Possible remains found in Nelson County, sent to FBI lab in Quantico for testing

Police say the discovery was near the border of Nelson and Washington County.
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI Evidence Response Team after finding possible human remains near the border of Nelson County and Washington County.

Police became aware of possible human remains located near the bordering counties on Thursday evening, July 23, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

Due to their “difficult to reach location” the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the FBI on Friday, July 24, and the possible remains were recovered. Police say the discovery was near the border of Nelson and Washington County.

Findings were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.

The sheriff’s office said that they will not be commenting on their findings until lab results have been received.

WHAS News reports that the family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers has been notified after the remains were discovered near Nelson County. Sources close to the case said it is a location near where Rogers was last seen alive in July 2015.

Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen at her boyfriend Brooks Houck’s family farm.

Houck told police when they went to bed she was there and when he woke up, she was gone.

Months after the disappearance, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department named Houck as the main suspect in the case, but he has never been charged.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-3211.

