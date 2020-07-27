President of Renters’ Rights Coalition says students need to know their rights

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the school year quickly approaching, it is about the time for students to move back to town.

WKU student and President of the Renters’ Rights Coalition, Lucas Knight, has some advice before you sign the lease. Knight said students need to know their rights in regards to maintenance, identity protection, and privacy.

“The really basic reality of renting in Bowling Green is that your lease is the law. It’s this really common phrase we use that there are some things that a landlord can’t do to either sort of local restrictions or more generally, sort of federal protections. But, for the most part, we don’t have a legal framework in Bowling Green, really,” Knight elaborates.

He recommends the tenant find out which protections they do not have since they can vary by location. A common complaint he hears is the landlord’s ability to enter the apartment, especially without notifying the renter.

”If you’re in Kentucky, there are a lot fewer restrictions on what your landlord can do. So maybe you’re in the shower one day and your landlord just randomly comes into the apartment, which is, if your lease doesn’t say anything about it, entirely legal but is not a comfortable situation to be in I don’t think,” he comments.

Knight recommends students at least call Kentucky Legal Aid if a person is unsure about their lease. Students of low income may be able to receive free legal help.

