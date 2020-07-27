Advertisement

President of Renters’ Rights Coalition says students need to know their rights

Tenants should know their rights before signing
Tenants should know their rights before signing(Ashton Jones)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the school year quickly approaching, it is about the time for students to move back to town.

WKU student and President of the Renters’ Rights Coalition, Lucas Knight, has some advice before you sign the lease. Knight said students need to know their rights in regards to maintenance, identity protection, and privacy.

“The really basic reality of renting in Bowling Green is that your lease is the law. It’s this really common phrase we use that there are some things that a landlord can’t do to either sort of local restrictions or more generally, sort of federal protections. But, for the most part, we don’t have a legal framework in Bowling Green, really,” Knight elaborates.

He recommends the tenant find out which protections they do not have since they can vary by location. A common complaint he hears is the landlord’s ability to enter the apartment, especially without notifying the renter.

”If you’re in Kentucky, there are a lot fewer restrictions on what your landlord can do. So maybe you’re in the shower one day and your landlord just randomly comes into the apartment, which is, if your lease doesn’t say anything about it, entirely legal but is not a comfortable situation to be in I don’t think,” he comments.

Knight recommends students at least call Kentucky Legal Aid if a person is unsure about their lease. Students of low income may be able to receive free legal help.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Bank gives back to young students during United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Monday, employees of U.S. Bank spent their day packing backpacks full of books, puzzles, flashcards and more for young students.

News

Local bakery stays closed during pandemic, moves location

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
While several small businesses in Bowling Green have chosen to open back up with precautions during the pandemic, one business owner has decided to stay closed.

News

Logan Aluminum fills backpacks for Week of Caring

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Formerly "Day of Caring" will span over the entire week

News

KSP investigating fatal collision in Hart County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Hodgenville man died Monday during a fatal collision near the 12,000 block of North Jackson Highway in Hart County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear recommends schools push in-person start date to third week of August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

News

Ky. Restaurant Association says restaurants will be restricted, bars will close

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
According to a post on the Kentucky Restaurant Association’s Facebook page, the Beshear administration notified them of changes coming for restaurants and bars.

News

Victim airlifted to hospital after Glasgow crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Traffic has come to a halt at an intersection near Glasgow High School.

News

WATCH - Isolated storms today, more storms this week!

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're tracking isolated storms for the afternoon across the region.

News

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles sounds alarm on unsolicited foreign seeds

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kentucky is the fourth state known to receive suspicious packages of seeds that appear to have originated from China.

News

Kentucky gov plans to announce more steps to address virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.