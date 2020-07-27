U.S. Bank gives back to young students during United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Monday, employees of U.S. Bank spent their day packing backpacks full of books, puzzles, flashcards, and more for young students. They are giving the items to a Kindergarten Readiness Program.

We’re putting together 800 backpacks for kids in our community,” Craig Browning said. Browning is a Regional President of the U.S. Bank.

Usually, U.S. Bank gets to deliver the items and interact with the children, but because of the pandemic, they are unable to do so this year.

“I think it may be a little disappointing for us this year that we’re not getting to see the kids ourselves, but we do take joy in knowing that we’re going to get to give back to them. We know they’re going to enjoy what we’re sending out to them,” Lisa Basham said. Basham is a regional vice president for U.S. Bank.

Usually, United Way hosts a ‘Day of Caring’ in the third week of July. Because of the pandemic, this year, they are having a whole ‘Week of Caring.'

“The unique opportunity to bring together over 50 companies and hundreds of volunteers, it just makes such a huge impact for our area and for the people that we love and appreciate,” Browning said.

U.S. Bank also put together thank you packages for local childcare administrators as part of their ‘Week of Caring’ service.

