WATCH - Temps Fall, Rain Chances Rise

July to end on a Soggy Note!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new work week began with more steamy conditions! Highs reached the 90s for a 4th straight day in Bowling Green, with heat indices soaring into the triple digits. However, there is some relief from the heat on the way.

One front slides into the region Tuesday before stalling near the KY/TN line. This increases the chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be slow-movers with heavy rain and lots of lightning (severe storm threat is low at this time). Another front drops into our area Thursday into Friday with good chances for more rain and storms. Widespread heavy rainfall is also possible during this period. Rain chances decrease this weekend but remain a part of the forecast. Highs will run below seasonal norms (80s) with cooler overnight lows in the 60s later in the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Not as Hot, Scat’d Showers & T/Storms. High 86, Low 70, winds W-5

WEDNESDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 90, Low 70, winds E-6

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 87, Low 70, winds SW-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 108 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.3 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

