Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank offering Christmas in July special

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In less than four months the NCM Motorsports Park will once again be lit up for the holidays, offering over two miles of drive through Christmas and holiday lights on the west track of the road course. Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank is slated to open on Friday, November 27 and run through Friday, January 1.

New displays for the 2020 season include a ‘Christmas in Space’ themed scene, ‘Elf Miners’ scene, more race cars and an additional stretch of lights behind the Holley Control Tower – extending the driving experience by over 700 feet.

Santa is scheduled to make several appearances at the event, and the event will be partnering with area schools and nonprofits to offer fundraising opportunities.

“We know families will be looking for safe, affordable activities over the holiday season, and what perfect way to social distance than by driving through lights?” said Taylor Howard, NCM Motorsports Park spokesperson. “The 2019 season was our first year to bring this exciting offering to Bowling Green. We’ve been working since January to implement many of the suggestions we received and look forward to welcoming everyone for this fun holiday tradition.”

July 27-31, 2020 the event is offering a ‘Christmas in July’ special where carload passes can be purchased online for only $15 each. The passes are redeemable any night during the 2020 holiday season and are a savings of up to $10 per pass. Visit twinkleatthetrack.com to purchase a pass.

Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank will operate Friday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. for $25 a carload, and Monday-Thursday from 5-9 p.m. for a discounted rate of $20 a carload. Follow the event on Facebook for news, updates and chances to win carload passes.