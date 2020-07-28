Allen and Muhlenberg Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Allen and Muhlenberg counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
ACHD reported Allen County confirmed 3 new positive positive cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 209 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Currently, 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 24 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.
The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 610.
