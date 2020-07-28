Advertisement

Allen County confirms two more cases of COVID-19; 211 total

The health department is contacting the patients and the people who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon since 3:00 pm Monday. The health department is contacting the patients and the people who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Allen County now has had a total of 211 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Currently 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 26 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and eight deaths. As of Tuesday morning there were only 37 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

