Advertisement

Barren River District confirms 3,425 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,425 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,636 of which have recovered.

Our district has 79 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below:

County PositiveRecoveredDeaths
Barren2681742
Butler28222415
Edmonson886912
Hart83600
Logan29923022
Metcalfe34172
Simpson128995
Warren2243176321
Total3425263679

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms two more cases of COVID-19; 211 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 26 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and eight deaths.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 532 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.