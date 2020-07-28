BGPD names new police chief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police for the Bowling Green Police Department Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Michael Delaney will take the position after Chief Doug Hawkins retires Aug. 1. Delaney will be the first African American Chief of Police for Bowling Green.

Hawkins served in the position for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

