Advertisement

BGPD names new police chief

The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police Tuesday.
The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police Tuesday.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police for the Bowling Green Police Department Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Michael Delaney will take the position after Chief Doug Hawkins retires Aug. 1. Delaney will be the first African American Chief of Police for Bowling Green.

Hawkins served in the position for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

News

Columbia man airlifted after rollover accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Three men were involved in a rollover accident Saturday night around six miles east of Edmonton.

News

McCracken County man arrested on several counts of possessing child sexual images

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
McCracken County man arrested on several counts of possessing child sexual images

News

WATCH - Storms start today, continue into the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
7 Day forecast for Bowling Green, KY.

Latest News

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Weather

Storm chances increase while temperatures decrease!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Download the WBKO First Alert weather app so you know when the showers and storms arrive!

News

U.S. Bank gives back to young students during United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Monday, employees of U.S. Bank spent their day packing backpacks full of books, puzzles, flashcards and more for young students.

News

Local bakery stays closed during pandemic, moves location

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
While several small businesses in Bowling Green have chosen to open back up with precautions during the pandemic, one business owner has decided to stay closed.

News

Logan Aluminum fills backpacks for Week of Caring

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Formerly "Day of Caring" will span over the entire week

News

President of Renters’ Rights Coalition says students need to know their rights

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Knight recommends students at least call Kentucky Legal Aid if a person is unsure about their lease.