Columbia man airlifted after rollover accident

Three men were involved in the rollover accident with one being airlifted.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Three men were involved in a rollover accident Saturday night around six miles east of Edmonton.

Just before midnight, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle injury collision on KY 533.

MCSO said preliminary information indicated that Christian A. Woodward was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger westbound on KY 533 at a high rate of speed. Jorge L. Soto, and Jorge Rodriguez were passengers inside the car. As the car was traveling westbound, it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing both lanes and left the roadway off the eastbound shoulder. MCSO said the car then struck an earth embankment causing it to go airborne, continuing into a wooded area. The car then struck multiple trees, causing it to overturn and came to rest on its roof in the wooded area.

Christian A. Woodward was taken via air ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. Jorge L. Soto taken by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and released. Jorge Rodriguez refused medical attention at the scene.

MCSO said seatbelts were not in use during the collision and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the cause of the collision.

