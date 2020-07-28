Congressman Brett Guthrie announces WKU receives a $10,000 grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the National Science Foundation is awarding Western Kentucky University a $10,000 grant.

“Western Kentucky University is a top-rated academic institution,” said Guthrie. “I am proud to announce that the National Science Foundation has recognized this and awarded WKU this competitive grant, which will allow the university to care for its humanities collections. It is an honor to represent WKU in Congress, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to support the great work WKU is doing.”

