KHSAA approves start dates for fall sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Tuesday on the start dates for the fall sports season.

Field hockey, cross country, soccer, and volleyball can begin official practice on August 24. Interscholastic competition will begin on September 7.

The postseason for soccer will be moved to October 12. This will condense the first three rounds into two weeks. The postseason dates for cross country, volleyball, and field hockey will remain on the dates previously set on the calendar. Those dates will be finalized during the board’s next meeting.

Football will also begin on August 24. The regular season will start on September 11. The playoffs will begin November 13 and 14, pushed back a week from the original dates. The state championships will be held on December 11 and 12. The schedule ensures three weeks of practice before competition begins.

Competitive cheer and dance can begin on August 24. The board strongly recommends that all activity be held outdoors where safety equipment and permissions will permit.

Here the other approvals made by the KHSAA Board of Control

Board approves an adjustment to Bylaw 23 (limitation of seasons) for this year - that the allowance for interscholastic scrimmages be removed for all KHSAA teams until further notice, and that the limit on contests be reduced to correspond with the approved starting date.

Board approves a reduction of Sanctioned Events to minimize exposure and ensure social distancing, with the motion stating that until further revised, the KHSAA will not sanction any event where NFHS sanctioning is required.

Board approves the recommended motion that until further notice, KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky.

Events in the team sports of BA, BKB, FH, SO, FP, VB be restricted to no more than 8 teams until further notice.

Board approves a recommendation that all districts that have voted to seed with be reduced to a one-game seed plan until further notice; that if teams play multiple times, the first game played shall be the seeded game, and that seed games not played directly related to Covid-19 be handled per the Board’s July action; and staff is directed to intercede and resolve contest disputes.

Board approves a motion that schools shall be placed in the appropriate alignment by the Commissioner in all sports and that schools shall notify the Commissioner on or before September 30 if they desire to not be included in postseason play, and the Commissioner shall redirect changes in postseason play as necessary.

Board approves a recommendation to help ensure appropriate social distancing and until further notice, that interscholastic competition has limits on players in uniform with most of them matching current region and state event limits to include: Cross Country (10), Field Hockey (24), Football (60), Soccer (24), Volleyball (15) per contest.

The Board of control will meet again on August 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT and make any adjustments or decisions based on new COVID-19 data.

