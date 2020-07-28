Advertisement

McCracken County man arrested on several counts of possessing child sexual images

Russell A. Farmer, 24 arrested in McCracken Co.
Russell A. Farmer, 24 arrested in McCracken Co.(McCraken County, Ky. Jail)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Russell A. Farmer, 24, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Farmer was arrested after an undercover investigation reviled that he was in possession of distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online. 

Farmer is currently charged with twenty (20) counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), eight (8) counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) and one (1) count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old (Class B felony).

Farmer was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

