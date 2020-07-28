Storm chances increase while temperatures decrease!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have some relief from the heat -- but the muggy air and more showers and storms are still in the forecast.

This morning we expect partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of a cold front which will slowly move into the region today. The front will trigger shower and storm development throughout the day, though the rain coverage is around 40% for today. With the amount of moisture in the air, any shower or storm could dump very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding. High temperatures today will be affected by the cloud cover and rain as thermometers will only peak at the mid 80s today.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but late Wednesday through most of Friday, temperatures will only top in the low 80s with showers and storms making things very wet. The greatest threat on Thursday will be flash flooding -- it is always important to know your safe spot during inclement weather; so have a plan in place in the event of a flash flood. Temperatures stay below average through the weekend into early next week as storm chances slowly decrease by next Monday.

10 Day forecast for Bowling Green, Kentucky. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. High 86. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds E at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 82. Low 68. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 113 (1930)

Record Low Today: 54 (2004, 1962, 1911)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 20)

Pollen: Moderate (2.4 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.99″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

