Stuff the Bus event raises more than $30,000 for students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Saturday, the Stuff the Bus Foundation held its annual live event.

“Couldn’t be happier this year with the 15th annual Stuff the Vus live event. People coming out in droves even with our contactless drop-off. People understand that there is a need there to create an equal level playing field for all students,” Tony Rose said. Tony is one of the founders of the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

Along with collecting school supplies, the event on Saturday also raised more than $30,000. Rose said this number continues to grow as they collect donations all year.

“To think about that we’ve given out over 125 tons of school supplies since 2005, to where we are now where we’re able to award grants on a monthly basis through the Stuff the Bus Foundation, it blows me away,” Rose said.

It is not too late to donate to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.