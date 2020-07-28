Advertisement

Stuff the Bus event raises more than $30,000 for students

Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.
Stuff the bus raises more than $30,000 for students.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Saturday, the Stuff the Bus Foundation held its annual live event.

“Couldn’t be happier this year with the 15th annual Stuff the Vus live event. People coming out in droves even with our contactless drop-off. People understand that there is a need there to create an equal level playing field for all students,” Tony Rose said. Tony is one of the founders of the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

Along with collecting school supplies, the event on Saturday also raised more than $30,000. Rose said this number continues to grow as they collect donations all year.

“To think about that we’ve given out over 125 tons of school supplies since 2005, to where we are now where we’re able to award grants on a monthly basis through the Stuff the Bus Foundation, it blows me away,” Rose said.

It is not too late to donate to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU students host event commemorating historic Jonesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Cook
Jonesville was a tight-knit African American community in Bowling Green.

News

Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky is one of thirty states where people have received mysterious seeds shipped to their homes from China, and one Cave City woman said she received one.

News

Trace Die Cast writes letters to frontline health care workers as a part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Although this year looks a little different due to the coronavirus the company found a way to still give back by writing letters to health care workers at the Graves Gilbert Clinic.

News

Congressman Brett Guthrie announces WKU receives a $10,000 grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the National Science Foundation is awarding Western Kentucky University a $10,000 grant.

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms two more cases of COVID-19; 211 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 26 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and eight deaths.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 532 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

News

WATCH - Scattered storms develop this afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
WBKO First Alert weather app

News

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

Updated: 7 hours ago
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

News

Columbia man airlifted after rollover accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Three men were involved in a rollover accident Saturday night around six miles east of Edmonton.

News

BGPD names Michael Delaney as new police chief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff and Allison Baker
The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police for the Bowling Green Police Department Tuesday morning.