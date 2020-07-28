Trace Die Cast writes letters to frontline health care workers as a part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky has an annual ‘Day of Caring’ event but their 2020 event turned into a ‘Week of Caring.’

“We have moved to a week this year and focused on virtual opportunities so that all of our partners in the community that always support ‘Day of Caring’ so much would still have the ability to participate in today’s environment with COVID-19. It is so exciting. Like, this is one small stack of hundreds and hundreds of thank you notes that we have gotten today for frontline workers from our partners across the community,” said Debbie Hills, President, and CEO of United Way.

The Trace Die Cast company in Bowling Green participates in United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’ event every year. Although this year looks a little different due to the coronavirus, the company found a way to still give back by writing letters to health care workers at the Graves Gilbert Clinic.

“Each year we participate in United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’ and this year with ‘Day of Caring’ being different as it relates to the coronavirus and the impact of that, we felt although as if it was important to show our frontline workers and our health care workers how much we care about them and appreciate all the things they have done during this time,” said Brenda Polley, HR Manager, Trace Die Cast.

United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ will continue until Friday. Their president and CEO added that they have received tons of support this year from the local community and businesses.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.