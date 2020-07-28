Advertisement

WATCH - Flash Flood Potential Through Late Week!

Temperatures Remain Below Average but We Stay Humid!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday’s high of 88 broke a four-day streak of 90s for Bowling Green. Some places once again saw showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. The chance for scattered storms remains a part of the forecast Wednesday before more widespread rain moves in later in the week.

The period Thursday through Saturday looks WET! Expect numerous showers and storms each day, with localized flash flooding possible. Much of the region could receive anywhere from 2-4″ of rain through early weekend. Showers and storms remain possible through at least Monday morning before some relief in the form of drier air tries to punch into the region toward the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scat’d Showers & T/Storms. High 87, Low 70, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 82, Low 70, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 69, winds W-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 88

Tuesday’s Low: 77

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 113 (1930)

Record Low: 54 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.3 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances increase while temperatures decrease!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Download the WBKO First Alert weather app so you know when the showers and storms arrive!

Forecast

WATCH - Temps Fall, Rain Chances Rise

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Rain chances ramp up as we head toward mid-week

Weather

An unsettled weather pattern returns this week!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but more storms are in the forecast later this week!

Weather

WATCH - 90's Stick Around Into Monday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered Storms Develop Into Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms to develop again as we head into Sunday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The weekend looks warm with scattered storms.

Weather

WATCH - The 90's Hang On Into The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Less showers, more sunshine to end the week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
If you plan on going for that run or jog, you'll be dealing with the typical humidity for late July. There could be a stray shower or storm in the afternoon but it does look dry for most of the region!

Forecast

WATCH - Chances for Rain Drop, but Not Temperatures!

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Rain chances decrease but things stay sticky into the weekend