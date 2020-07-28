WATCH - Flash Flood Potential Through Late Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday’s high of 88 broke a four-day streak of 90s for Bowling Green. Some places once again saw showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. The chance for scattered storms remains a part of the forecast Wednesday before more widespread rain moves in later in the week.

The period Thursday through Saturday looks WET! Expect numerous showers and storms each day, with localized flash flooding possible. Much of the region could receive anywhere from 2-4″ of rain through early weekend. Showers and storms remain possible through at least Monday morning before some relief in the form of drier air tries to punch into the region toward the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scat’d Showers & T/Storms. High 87, Low 70, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 82, Low 70, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 69, winds W-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 88

Tuesday’s Low: 77

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 113 (1930)

Record Low: 54 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.3 for Grass)

Mold: Low

