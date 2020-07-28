Advertisement

WKU students host event commemorating historic Jonesville

Students organize event on WKU's campus to honor former residents of Jonesville.
Students organize event on WKU's campus to honor former residents of Jonesville.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A few students from Western Kentucky University decided to honor and remember the history town of Jonesville as part of a class project.

“It’s easy to have a plaque on the side of the road saying “Jonesville” that everybody ignores. But actually having the opportunity to talk to the people that lived there and who touched the community, it just really puts it into perspective,” Laurel Philpott said. Philpott is one of the organizers of the event.

Jonesville was a tight-knit African American community in Bowling Green until Western Kentucky University expanded during the Civil Rights Movement. Some call the move racially injust. You can read more about the history here.

“I thought that it was important to come out here to show that we still care about Jonesville and that we still have a lot of work to do,” Lamario Moore, who attended the event, said.

Some people who have family once lived in the town even came to the commemoration.

“We have to remember that Jonesville was a very vivid community. We’ve had members of Jonesville whose parents lived there, or they lived there as children, and they’ve come out today to share their stories,” Philpott said.

Organizers said the event was a success. Several people came and wrote the names of victims of racial violence in chalk on a campus sidewalk.

“I think that it shows transparency and I think that it shows support,” Moore said.

The event wrapped up around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stuff the Bus event raises more than $30,000 for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Cook
It is not too late to donate to the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

News

Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky is one of thirty states where people have received mysterious seeds shipped to their homes from China, and one Cave City woman said she received one.

News

Trace Die Cast writes letters to frontline health care workers as a part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Although this year looks a little different due to the coronavirus the company found a way to still give back by writing letters to health care workers at the Graves Gilbert Clinic.

News

Congressman Brett Guthrie announces WKU receives a $10,000 grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the National Science Foundation is awarding Western Kentucky University a $10,000 grant.

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms two more cases of COVID-19; 211 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 26 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and eight deaths.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 532 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

News

WATCH - Scattered storms develop this afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
WBKO First Alert weather app

News

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

Updated: 7 hours ago
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program - USDA - Farm Service Agency

News

Columbia man airlifted after rollover accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Three men were involved in a rollover accident Saturday night around six miles east of Edmonton.

News

BGPD names Michael Delaney as new police chief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff and Allison Baker
The City of Bowling Green approved a new Chief of Police for the Bowling Green Police Department Tuesday morning.