Allen County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Wednesday afternoon since 3:00 pm Tuesday. The health department is contacting the patient and the people who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Allen County now has had a total of 212 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently 177 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 27 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 8 Deaths. As of Wednesday morning there were only 27 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

