Advertisement

Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of a former Russell County substitute teacher for sexual crimes against a minor

Office of Special Prosecutions Presentation of Evidence Led to Grand Jury Charges
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, a Russell County Grand Jury indicted Hunter B. Lovell, 25.
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, a Russell County Grand Jury indicted Hunter B. Lovell, 25.(AP)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced a Russell County Grand Jury indicted a former Russell County High School substitute teacher and assistant football coach for unlawfully engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor. The charges include four counts of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony).

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, a Russell County Grand Jury indicted Hunter B. Lovell, 25. The investigation found that from September 2019 to November 2019, Lovell committed the offense of Rape Third Degree with a minor student while in his role as a substitute teacher.

“Any individual who uses his or her position of authority to earn the trust of children and subsequently take advantage of them should be met with the full force of the law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I appreciate the commitment of the Russell Springs Police Department, our Cyber Crimes Unit, and Office of Special Prosecutions for partnering to bring charges in this case.”

Chief Joseph Irvin and Sergeant Detective Chasity Shirely from the Russell Springs Police Department and an investigator from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit investigated the case. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A warrant has been issued for Lovell’s arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - A warm and muggy afternoon!

Updated: moments ago
Temperatures are very warm today but will cool down by the end of this week!

News

Logan County woman mistakenly planted seeds from China and this is what happened

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

Weather

Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat moves in today temporarily as the muggy conditions continue!

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Latest News

News

WATCH - Muggy heat sticks around Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dew points in the mid 70s today will make things feel like the 90s this afternoon and also spark off isolated showers and storms later today.

News

Standalone bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity: Business owners question their future

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"Devastating. At 25% capacity there is no way you can cover basic operating costs at 25% capacity."

News

Stuff the Bus event raises more than $30,000 for students

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
It is not too late to donate to the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

News

WKU students host event commemorating historic Jonesville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Jonesville was a tight-knit African American community in Bowling Green.

News

Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky is one of thirty states where people have received mysterious seeds shipped to their homes from China, and one Cave City woman said she received one.

News

Trace Die Cast writes letters to frontline health care workers as a part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Although this year looks a little different due to the coronavirus the company found a way to still give back by writing letters to health care workers at the Graves Gilbert Clinic.