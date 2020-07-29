Christmas in July at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Despite the hot weather and humidity it really is never a bad time to celebrate especially when it is Christmas in July. Residents at Signature Health Care received a window to window caroling experience Wednesday morning all with one simple goal in mind to bring a smile to their face.

“Ever since March, we have had to step up and think outside of the box and the residents are really loving it. We are trying to keep their attitudes good, trying to keep their spirits up and this is just one thing that we can come together as a unit us and with Amedisys, and make this happen,” said Larry Meadors, Quality of Life Director.

Autoplay Caption

Classic Christmas tunes like ’Jingle Bells’ and the all-time favorite ’Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’ were proudly sung karaoke-style.

Amedisys Home health care services company even helped decorate the lawn with Christmas trees and candy canes to get everyone in the spirit of the season. The residents really loved the festive event.

“We feel like with the heaviness going on in the world today and all of the bad things happening just to spread a little cheer and joy and love to these residents is what it is all about. That is what our whole community is about and it is time to remember that there is joy in this world, not just the hard things that are going on and what better time to do that than at Christmas. So you can have Christmas every month of the year and we wanted to bring joy to everybody today,” said Dana Lewis, RN, Care Transitions Coordinator, Amedisys.

Signature HealthCARE has had its doors closed to visitors for months so bringing them Christmas is just one way to cheer everyone up. The facility has also remained 100% COVID-19 free.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.