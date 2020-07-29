ELPO delivering meals as part of ‘Week of Caring’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

It’s day three of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ in previous years, the fundraising event consisted of one day, titled ‘Day of caring,’ but this year marks the first time it will span over a whole week.

Wednesday, ELPO delivered lunch to various places one of which was the Salvation Army.

“Giving back obviously is the most important, it is something we value at ELPO especially and I am lucky enough to have actually joined this advisory board last year. So my eyes were opened to what all they do over here because I didn’t know. Captain Cox and the army and their team work so hard every day so I am glad that ELPO was able to help give them a day to sit here and have a nice lunch,” J.A Sowell, ELPO Attorney.

Wednesday is the second day that ELPO participated in the ‘Week of Caring.’ Tuesday they delivered letters to front line workers.

