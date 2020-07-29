Employees from 3A Composites deliver meals to frontline workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

As part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring,’ employees with 3A Composites in Barren County delivered meals to frontline workers.

They took lunches to T.J. Sampson Urgent Care, where they have been working hard to administer COVID-19 tests.

3A Composites employees also brought meals to a local non-profit and the Barren County Board of Education.

