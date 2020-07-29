Advertisement

Employees from 3A Composites deliver meals to frontline workers

Employees of 3A Composites bring lunch to workers at T.J. Sampson Urgent Care.
Employees of 3A Composites bring lunch to workers at T.J. Sampson Urgent Care.(Wbko)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

As part of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring,’ employees with 3A Composites in Barren County delivered meals to frontline workers.

They took lunches to T.J. Sampson Urgent Care, where they have been working hard to administer COVID-19 tests.

3A Composites employees also brought meals to a local non-profit and the Barren County Board of Education.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christmas in July at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

Updated: moments ago
|
By Allison Baker
Signature HealthCARE has had its doors closed to visitors for months so bringing them Christmas is just one way to cheer everyone up. The facility has also remained 100% COVID-19 free.

News

Allen County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 212 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Christmas in July at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WBKO delivers treats to local law enforcement during ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country Oven Bakery donated the muffins that were given to the officers.

Latest News

News

ELPO delivering meals as part of ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
It’s day three of United Way’s “Week of caring” in previous years, the fundraising event consisted of one day, titled “Day of caring,” but this year marks the first time it will span over a whole week.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 619 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

Green River District Health Department reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Green River District Health Department reports 1 Death and 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WATCH - A warm and muggy afternoon!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures are very warm today but will cool down by the end of this week!

News

Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of a former Russell County substitute teacher for sexual crimes against a minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
A warrant has been issued for Hunter Lovell’s arrest and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.