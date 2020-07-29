Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

GRDHD Reports 34 Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
GRDHD Reports 34 Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There are 11 additional cases in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. The person who died was an Ohio County resident.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,500. Thirty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,500 confirmed cases in the district, 138 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,229 (82%). The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 28,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 719 statewide deaths.

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there. Practice the three “W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ELPO delivering meals as part of ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
It’s day three of United Way’s “Week of caring” in previous years, the fundraising event consisted of one day, titled “Day of caring,” but this year marks the first time it will span over a whole week.

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 619 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides on update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WATCH - A warm and muggy afternoon!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temperatures are very warm today but will cool down by the end of this week!

Latest News

News

Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of a former Russell County substitute teacher for sexual crimes against a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A warrant has been issued for Hunter Lovell’s arrest and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.

News

Logan County woman mistakenly planted seeds from China and this is what happened

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

Weather

Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat moves in today temporarily as the muggy conditions continue!

Good News

Good News

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Muggy heat sticks around Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dew points in the mid 70s today will make things feel like the 90s this afternoon and also spark off isolated showers and storms later today.

News

Standalone bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity: Business owners question their future

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"Devastating. At 25% capacity there is no way you can cover basic operating costs at 25% capacity."