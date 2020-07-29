Green River District Health Department reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There are 11 additional cases in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. The person who died was an Ohio County resident.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,500. Thirty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,500 confirmed cases in the district, 138 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,229 (82%). The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 28,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 719 statewide deaths.

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there. Practice the three “W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested.”

