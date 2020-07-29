Advertisement

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has learned there has been another data breach in the state’s unemployment system.

This the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months. The last breach took place back in April. In both cases, the person who reported it said they could see the personal information of people filing unemployment claims.

It comes as the state is continuing to deal with a record number of unemployment claims, numerous delays and the firing of the state’s unemployment director.

So far, state leaders say they’re unaware of anyone being financially harmed by the breach.

The Labor Cabinet released this statement about the latest breach:

On July 27, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., the Office of Unemployment Insurance was notified that a claimant had seen information pertaining to another individual claimant while navigating his own unemployment application in the OUI online system. The information seen by the claimant was another individual’s employer information and information about the individual’s health. At no time, was the other individual’s name, social security number, or other personally identifying information available. Out of an abundance of caution, OUI has reported this potential breach while the Office of Technology Services investigates the circumstances that allowed a claimant to see the information pertaining to another individual claimant. Once the Office of Technology determines the cause of the potential breach, actions will be taken to prevent this type of incident in the future.

