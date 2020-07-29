Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold front we were tracking for yesterday stalled out to the north, which will slowly move in as we head into the latter half of the week. Today will be humid though as very warm conditions surge into the region before temps fall by the end of the week!

We have mostly sunny skies to start our Wednesday. Some areas of dense fog has developed in portions of southern, central and western Kentucky so if you are traveling this morning, have the fog beams on and give yourself some extra time to travel through the fog. Skies will become partly cloudy today as isolated showers and storms will pop up around the lunch hour and chances stick around for the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms really move in late tonight into Thursday as the active weather pattern takes full effect for the end of the week. We are keeping a close eye on moisture because heavy rainfall with potential of flash flooding is certainly possible Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday. Have an action plan in the event of a flash flood prepared just in case -- especially if you live in a low-lying area or near a flood plain. Things will eventually get drier by early next week -- but after today things will be cooler as high temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid 80s over the next several days.

Wednesday's forecast (WBKO)

