Standalone bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity: Business owners question their future

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The first round, it was managed and it was good. It was a hard shutdown for us. We had the option to do to-go during the first round but we really didn’t feel like our menu fit that, that well.” said Poling.

Josh Poling is the owner of Hickory and Oak in downtown Bowling Green. He says during the first round of restaurants asked to reduce capacity, help from the federal government was able to help ensure his businesses’ and employees livelihood... only momentarily.

Josh says he felt the burden like many restaurants when they were first asked to reduce capacity. But he says after Beshear’s latest announcement to reduce capacity to 25%, he wonders if he should just close?

“Devastating. At 25% capacity there is no way you can cover basic operating costs at 25% capacity. What didn’t happen this time, there was no word used shutdown or anything. So bank payments, rent, utilities. All of that is the same. Just now I only have 25% to run that off of,” said Poling.

“I think TidBall’s is one of the safest places in the city that you could walk into right now. With all the precautions that we are taking. I just dropped thousands of dollars to build an outdoor fence to keep our people outside. There’s no actions inside at this bar or music venue whatsoever,” said co-owner of TidBall’s, Brian Jarvis.

TidBall’s is a standalone bar in downtown Bowling Green. With bars given the order to once again shutdown, Jarvis is concerned about the future of his business.

“I know the hurt, I’m hurting. But until we buy into this you know. You got Dr. Birx coming to Kentucky now. So what does that tell you? It’s not good when Dr. Birx shows up to your state. And where was she at next? Tennessee,” said Jarvis.

The announcement from Governor Beshear to close bars and reduce restaurant capacity were recommendations from senior officials at The White House.

