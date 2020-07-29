Advertisement

Warren County and Bowling Green City Schools release a joint statement on the reopening of schools

Superintendent Fields and Superintendent Clayton will continue to monitor information related to COVID-19 with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup
Superintendent Fields and Superintendent Clayton will continue to monitor information related to COVID-19 with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County and Bowling Green City Schools release a joint statement on the reopening of schools saying:

“It is the intent of BGISD and WCPS to delay the start to the 2020-21 school year, and both anticipate a proposed start date of August 24, 2020 for virtual and in-person classes. It is also the intent of both districts to provide in-person classes as soon as permitted for the thousands of families in our community that have requested that option and depend on our schools to serve their children.

Superintendent Fields and Superintendent Clayton will continue to monitor information related to COVID-19 with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup and will consider recommendations by our local public health professionals, the Barren River District Health Department and Governor Andy Beshear. For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725.”

The Bowling Green school board will meet Wednesday night and the Warren County School Board will meet Thursday night.

