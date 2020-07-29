Advertisement

WATCH - A Stormy Thursday on Tap!

Heavy Rain/Flash Flooding Possible Late Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought hotter temps back to the region, with readings soaring into the 90s and heat indices into the triple digits! The heat backs off in the days ahead, but that will be due to more clouds and much better chances for rain.

Periods of showers and storms are likely Thursday as low pressure moves right over us. Heavy rainfall is possible, with upwards of 2″ of rain for some Thursday into Friday. We stay unsettled to close out the week, with highs dipping into the cooler lower 80s.

For the weekend, more showers and storms are a good bet as yet another disturbance rolls through. Things look wet at times even into early next week before our weather pattern finally settles down. Afternoon highs will remain below seasonal norms in the 80s with cooler overnight lows in the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 82, Low 70, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms. High 83, Low 69, winds W-7

SATURDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms. High 82, Low 67, winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 92

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

