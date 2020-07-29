Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 619 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

Beshear said Kentucky’s case numbers were currently on track to becoming stable. He said he believed that Kentuckian’s willingness to wear masks was the reason for the potential stabilization.

The governor once again asked everyone who had plans to go to states listed under the travel advisory to cancel them. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Mississippi. Those states have a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent.

Beshear reported 619 new cases Wednesday bringing the total to 28,727. Warren County accounted for 45 of those and Barren had 14. The positivity rate was 5.81 percent. He said there were 17 children under age five infected from several counties including Allen and Warren.

The governor reported five deaths bringing the death toll to 724.

