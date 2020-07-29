Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 619 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 deaths

Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

Beshear said Kentucky’s case numbers were currently on track to becoming stable. He said he believed that Kentuckian’s willingness to wear masks was the reason for the potential stabilization.

The governor once again asked everyone who had plans to go to states listed under the travel advisory to cancel them. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Mississippi. Those states have a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent.

Beshear reported 619 new cases Wednesday bringing the total to 28,727. Warren County accounted for 45 of those and Barren had 14. The positivity rate was 5.81 percent. He said there were 17 children under age five infected from several counties including Allen and Warren.

The governor reported five deaths bringing the death toll to 724.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ELPO delivering meals as part of ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
It’s day three of United Way’s “Week of caring” in previous years, the fundraising event consisted of one day, titled “Day of caring,” but this year marks the first time it will span over a whole week.

News

Green River District Health Department reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Green River District Health Department reports 1 Death and 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WATCH - A warm and muggy afternoon!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temperatures are very warm today but will cool down by the end of this week!

Latest News

News

Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of a former Russell County substitute teacher for sexual crimes against a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A warrant has been issued for Hunter Lovell’s arrest and a full cash bond is set at $20,000.

News

Logan County woman mistakenly planted seeds from China and this is what happened

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

Weather

Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat moves in today temporarily as the muggy conditions continue!

Good News

Good News

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Muggy heat sticks around Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dew points in the mid 70s today will make things feel like the 90s this afternoon and also spark off isolated showers and storms later today.

News

Standalone bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity: Business owners question their future

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"Devastating. At 25% capacity there is no way you can cover basic operating costs at 25% capacity."