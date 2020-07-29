WBKO delivers treats to local law enforcement during ‘Week of Caring’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

United Way is hosting a ‘Week of Caring,’ where several businesses and organizations are participating in community service projects. On Wednesday, WBKO’s own Laura Rogers, Ethan Emery, Gene Birk, and Shane Hollinde delivered goodies to our local law enforcement officials.

“It’s a great morale booster for us. I’ve worked in law enforcement for 30 years. I’ve been blessed to work in communities that were supportive of what we do,” Lieutenant Jim Hyde with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

WBKO delivered muffins along with thank-you notes. Country Oven Bakery donated the muffins that were given to the officers.

“We have a lot of our staff and our deputies out working in the communities each and every day, and when we get emails or letters or phone calls it really helps boost their morale,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said.

This was one of several other community service projects that took place on Wednesday for United Way’s ‘Week of Caring event.’

“The extra ‘Thank-Yous’ it really is a huge motivator to help us keep doing what we do,” Hyde said.

WBKO wants to thank all law enforcement officials for everything they do to keep us safe every day.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.