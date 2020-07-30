Advertisement

A Russell County accident claims a life Wednesday

One man air-lifted after two vehicle accident Wednesday in Russell Springs.
One man air-lifted after two vehicle accident Wednesday in Russell Springs.(WBKO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Russell County Wednesday afternoon at the 61-mile marker on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway in Russell County.

A preliminary investigation shows that Keith Coffman, 45 of Bowling Green, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Ford pickup truck towing trailers.

For an unknown reason, Coffman’s vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and the trailer he was towing struck a pedestrian, Joe Birdwell, 71 of Columbia, and a 1997 Dodge pickup truck, which was parked in the westbound emergency lane.

Birdwell was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A passenger in Birdwell’s vehicle, Kenneth Davis, 76 of Columbia, was also flown to University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

