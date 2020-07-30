Bowling Green Independent School District revises back to school plans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education met on Wednesday night, July 29th, to modify the 2020-2021 calendar and plans to return to school. Bowling Green City Schools plan to begin school on August 24th, with the hybrid, Purple / Gold schedule for at least two weeks, OR if necessary due to public health recommendations, beginning on August 24th with all students participating in Non-Traditional Instruction.

Students enrolled in Virtual Academy classes will also begin on Monday, August 24th. The modifications are based on both Governor Beshear and Interim Education Commissioner Brown’s recommendations, as well as continued spike of COVID-19 cases in our community and across Kentucky.

The 2020-2021 calendar includes 166 school days for students, and with minutes added to the day, the calendar will meet the minimum state requirement of 1,062 instructional hours. The breaks throughout the year and tentative last day of school remain the same from the previously approved calendar.

The hybrid start with the Purple and Gold Schedule includes at least the first ten school days with one half of BGISD students attending school Monday through Thursday, and Non-Traditional Instructional Days (NTI) held on Fridays. One half of students, the Purple Schedule (household names A-J) will begin on Monday August 24th and attend on Monday and Wednesday, the weeks of August 24th and 31st. The remaining half of students (household names K-Z), the Gold Schedule, will begin on Tuesday, August 25th, and attend Tuesday and Thursday for the first two weeks. Friday NTI Days will be utilized by employees to evaluate and modify procedures as needed.

The district plans to open for all students to begin in-person on Tuesday, September 8th, but could choose to extend the hybrid the schedule based on district and/or public health recommendations.

Opening at half capacity for the first 10 days of school will allow:

In-person instruction;

Adjustment to new procedures for both students and employees;

Opportunities to evaluate and modify procedures;

Social distancing in classrooms;

Chromebooks issued to students in grades 4-12.

Daily procedures will follow Kentucky’s Healthy at School guidelines:

Temperature checks will be required upon entry for all employees and students;

Facial masks/coverings will be worn at school while moving and when not 6 feet away from others;

Breakfast and Lunch will include grab and go options and plans for social distancing while eating;

Elementary school recess will include procedures for sanitizing hands and cleaning equipment;

There will be no assemblies or large gatherings of students or employees;

Music/performing arts classes will be modified according to guidance provided by the Kentucky Music Educators Association;

And finally, until further notice, only employees and students will be permitted to enter school buildings.

