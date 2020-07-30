Businesses donate hygiene items on day four of ‘Week of Caring’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Thursday marked day four of United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ event. The day was themed around donating products to the community.

“Our employees really love to give back to the community. It helps them grow professionally, and it helps them grow personally,” Samantha Stuntz said. Stuntz is the human resources manager at Parker Lord Corporation where employees held a hygiene item, book, and sock drive all week.

The books collected will go to a larger book driver United Way is hosting. The books will go to a Kindergarten readiness program.

“We’ve been committed to helping United Way to reach as many young people in our community as possible,” Steve Sinclair said. Sinclair is the chief financial officer with Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Graves Gilbert also donated a check toward’s United Way’s book drive.

“It’s very important to reach children at a very young age in order to make a difference in their lives when they get older,” Sinclair said.

Also as part of the ‘Week of Caring,” Elpo and Trace Die Cast wrote thank-you notes for healthcare workers at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

“Our doctors and staff are truly heroes in how they have stayed on the front lines in providing that care and so to see someone recognize that, it means so much to us,” Sinclair said.

Members of United Way will deliver all the items collected to local organizations like the Salvation Army and Hope House.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.