Crime Stoppers: $100,000 BG Jewelry Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police say on July 13, 2020 three suspects went to a residence on Smallhouse Road disguised as delivery drivers.

One suspect made contact with the victim at a side door and assaulted her. The victim was held at gunpoint while the remaining two suspects entered the residence with a moving dolly and targeted a large safe.

The entire safe and contents were removed. The safe contained several hundred pieces of antique jewelry with an estimated value well over $100,000.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.