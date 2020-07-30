Former Barren County teacher arrested for sexually abusing victim again after getting out of jail

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher previously indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts related to sexually abusing a student has been arrested again for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Department received a call Wednesday that William Kyle Gardner may have violated his bond conditions by having contact with the victim. BCSO said Gardner was wearing an ankle monitor and they were able to confirm that he had been at the Horse Cave Motel earlier that day. BCSO said when they checked the surveillance video from the motel, they saw Gardner get out of his car with the victim and then enter a room.

According to the report, the victim said she has sex with Gardner and had been picked up by him in another county three separate times where charges are pending. BCSO said the victim told them that Gardner had told her not to testify against him in that case. The victim said she had talked to Gardner once he got out of jail in April.

According to the victim, Gardner had also sent her nude pictures.

Gardner has multiple charges including unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st - illegal sex act, U/16 YOA and intimidating a participant in the legal process

